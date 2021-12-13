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London Monday 13th December 2021 Freedom Protest Outside Parliament (No To Covid Passes + PCSC Bill)
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5 views • December 14, 2021
Monday 13th December 2021 protest outside Parliament ahead of the Covid Pass Legislation in the House of Commons and Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in House of Lords
Music: Gino Triggiani - 'Bastards'
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Fx8nee5h6HlnFdJrYNkeQ
Music: Gino Triggiani - 'Bastards'
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Fx8nee5h6HlnFdJrYNkeQ
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