SHOCKING BREAKING NEWS ANALYSIS: WHAT IS THE REAL REASON FOR CONTINUOUS INJECTIONS!!!





Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube("THE US NATIONALIST REPORT") and Brighteon.

Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."

"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"

News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.Photographer.

California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.etc.

Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.





Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.





This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.





Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.





TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.





Email

[email protected]





For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.