SHOCKING BREAKING NEWS ANALYSIS: WHAT IS THE REAL REASON FOR CONTINUOUS INJECTIONS!!!









Regular Followers/Regular Subscribers





Note: Only people who agree with the main goals(see my channel description)





Top 5





1-Stop Covid/nanobot injections

2-Deactivate 5G/LED smart light population control system.

3-Secure US borders. Uphold US Judeo Christian values/culture and defend the US Bill of Rights from all enemies, foreign and domestic

4-Remove transhuman/LGBTQetc. propaganda from schools

5-Remove criminals/ traitors/collaborators with foreign enemies from all levels of US govt. and replace with US Patriots. Also remove illegal aliens and sanction their employers.

______________________





Email your name, city, state, phone(optional)to be in my VIP networking, individual consultations, events, activism group(no obligations).





REGULAR FOLLOWERS/READERS/SUBSCRIBERS ASKED TO PLEDGE A 1X $$ CONTRIBUTION IN EMAIL(NOT REQUIRED)$50-$200 SUGGESTED, WRITE IN EMAIL.





$200 CONTRIBUTERS RECEIVE 1 HR. LIVE INTERNET/PHONE CONSULTATION.





$500 RECEIVE SOLE VIP SPONSOR CREDIT ON A VIDEO REPORT AND/OR LINK TO PROMOTE YOUR BUSINESS(NO COMPANIES PROMOTING WOKEISM, LGBTQ, SELLING FOREIGN MADE ITEMS, DRUG ORIENTED, EMPLOYING ILLEGAL ALIENS).













Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube("THE US NATIONALIST REPORT") and Brighteon.

Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."

"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"

News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.Photographer.

California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.etc.

Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.





Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.





This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.





Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.





TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.





Email

[email protected].





For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.