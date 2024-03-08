VaxCalc.org - The Ultimate 💉Vaccine-Research Guide 🧭 For Modern Parents 👨‍👩‍👦 With Chris Downey

Contact Me Here - ❤️ https://bit.ly/m/TammyCuthbertGarcia ❤️





Look Good…Feel Better…Live Longer - 🧘 https://bit.ly/3uyDOpf 🧘





Try One Of Our Favorite Whole Body Supplements - 😘 https://bit.ly/3uyDOpf 😘





Save $25 On Your First Order, Get Free Shipping, Get $25 Credit On Future Purchase, 30 Day Money Back Guarantee…Win/Win - 🥇https://bit.ly/3uyDOpf 🥇





Join Us On Our Live Streams 📺 Daily At 11am, 5pm, & 8pm (MDT) ⛰️ On Rumble, X (twitter), Facebook, Instagram, Dlive, Twitch And Many More Platforms 💃





Today on Naturally Inspired Radio Chris Downey joins the show. Chris is the founder and Director of VaxCalc Labs, the informed consent technology company. VaxCalc’s purpose is to create a happier, healthier, more scientific and resilient world by empowering each individual to make their own vaccination decisions – with the tools, technology, planning capability, research and community they need to do it.





VaxCalc is the first business that celebrates vaccine hesitancy, providing a structured process, compassionate support, and a global online community for informed vaccination decision-making. VaxCalc expresses Chris’s dream of creating a powerful force for good in the world by overcoming censorship, strengthening and spreading freedom, and creating community.









Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live… Mon-Fri, 3pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, at https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio





Questions, Comments, Suggestions, More Info Or To Order Product Or Services Text or call The Naturally Inspired Team anytime at 970-475-4083.





Please Like 👍, Love ❤️, Share 🫶, Subscribe 🤝and Repost 🔁 Everywhere 🌎.





🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:

❤️ - https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 - ❤️





Chris Downey, VaxCalc, Vaccine Schedule, Vaccine Awareness, Covid, Virus, Vaccine, Pandemic, Mask, Mandate, Lockdown, Natural, Health, Holistic, Nutrition, Movement, Mindset, Minerals, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Podcast, Naturally Inspired Radio





#ChrisDowney #VaxCalc #VaccineSchedule #VaccineAwareness #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Holistic #Nutrition #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #NaturallyInspiredRadio



