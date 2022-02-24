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Biden Underestimated Putin?
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264 views • February 24, 2022
"Joe Biden has once again been stumped by Fox News’ Peter Doocy, arguably becoming something of a media nemesis, during a minerals-and-energy event on Tuesday. The reporter, who Biden called a ‘son of a b**ch’ on an unnoticed hot mic last month, threw the president a verbal curve ball by shouting out ‘Did you underestimate Putin?" RT News
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