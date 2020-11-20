© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NIH MASK ARTICLE SERIOUSLY FLAWED
Follow
0
Share
Report
78 views • November 20, 2020
NIH MASK ARTICLE SERIOUSLY FLAWED
Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health recently published a paper making bold claims about the efficacy of #masks, claiming that over 130,000 lives could be saved by ‘masking up.’ Digging deeper- it appears that the data used by Collins may have had some serious issues. Find out why, as Del and Jefferey Jaxen dig deep into this story.
#MasksWork #AntiMasksers #NIH #WallstreetJournal
Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health recently published a paper making bold claims about the efficacy of #masks, claiming that over 130,000 lives could be saved by ‘masking up.’ Digging deeper- it appears that the data used by Collins may have had some serious issues. Find out why, as Del and Jefferey Jaxen dig deep into this story.
#MasksWork #AntiMasksers #NIH #WallstreetJournal
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.