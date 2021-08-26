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WATCH: Tucker Carlson takes a look back at public health hypocrisy in San Francisco during the Spanish Flu, and the photograph that changed everything.
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292 views • August 26, 2021
WATCH: Tucker Carlson takes a look back at public health hypocrisy in San Francisco during the Spanish Flu, and the photograph that changed everything.
Today, we see the EXACT same dishonest behavior from San Francisco hypocrite Nancy Pelosi.
Today, we see the EXACT same dishonest behavior from San Francisco hypocrite Nancy Pelosi.
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