Grant Cameron with CSETI Vancouver Leader, Terry Tibando Giving a Talk in Coquitlam Aug. 1st, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video was taken from a dark (at night) location about a 40 minute drive from downtown Vancouver. This is a Vancouver CSETI CE-5 Field Trip in Coquitlam RC River Park, on Pipeline Rd, lead by Vancouver CSETI Director, Terry Tibando, who is the speaker, here.
Total group of 11 in a circle, including Canada’s most famous ufologist, Grant Cameron, who recently moved into the area.
Thank you to the Co-Organizer of the Vancouver UFO & Preparing for Contact Meetup group, Nancy Liu, for making this video.
📡 Join the Conversation
Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:
🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-...
🎥 Explore More Content
I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.
🔹 Brian's BitChute channel (3,500+ videos): https://old.bitchute.com/brianruhe/
🔹 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt...
🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/br...
🙏 Support This Work
Your donations help keep this research alive:
💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
📚 More from Brian Ruhe
🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe
📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe
🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe
📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353
🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/