Grant Cameron with CSETI Vancouver Leader, Terry Tibando Giving a Talk in Coquitlam Aug. 1st, 2025
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
129 followers
23 views • 1 day ago

This video was taken from a dark (at night) location about a 40 minute drive from downtown Vancouver. This is a Vancouver CSETI CE-5 Field Trip in Coquitlam RC River Park, on Pipeline Rd, lead by Vancouver CSETI Director, Terry Tibando, who is the speaker, here.


Total group of 11 in a circle, including Canada’s most famous ufologist, Grant Cameron, who recently moved into the area.


Thank you to the Co-Organizer of the Vancouver UFO & Preparing for Contact Meetup group, Nancy Liu, for making this video.


📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-...


🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.


🔹 Brian's BitChute channel (3,500+ videos): https://old.bitchute.com/brianruhe/

🔹 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt...

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/br...


🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe


📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/

Keywords
ufosorbsgrant cameronterry tibandocstei
