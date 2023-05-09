Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Dr. Aseem Malhotra on Why the COVID Vaccines are Causing Cardiac Injury
EPOCH TV |  American Thought Leaders with Jan Jekielek:

Dr. Aseem Malhotra on Why the COVID Vaccines are Causing Cardiac Injury

"The most worrying aspect from my perspective as a cardiologist is that it causes an acceleration in coronary artery disease. What that means is there will be late effects."

Full Interview: https://bit.ly/3nC7iyU

plandemicdr aseem malhotrajan jekielekamerican thought leadersepoch tvcovid vax injury

