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You can now watch our full interview with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
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50 views • January 21, 2022
You can now watch our full interview with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. here:
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is the founder of Waterkeeper Alliance as well as Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Legal Counsel for Children’s Health Defense. He is a well-known and accomplished author and was named one of Time Magazine’s “Heroes of the Planet.”
His new bestselling book 'The Real Anthony Fauci' is now available to purchase in multiple languages.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is the founder of Waterkeeper Alliance as well as Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Legal Counsel for Children’s Health Defense. He is a well-known and accomplished author and was named one of Time Magazine’s “Heroes of the Planet.”
His new bestselling book 'The Real Anthony Fauci' is now available to purchase in multiple languages.
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