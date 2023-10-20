SALMO 91 (Psalm 91) por Victory Boyd - Legendado

Video original - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ma_SMyiEApc
Letra nesse link - https://gospeljingle.com/african-music/victory-boyd-psalm-91/
Há uma guerra sendo travada por sua alma. Informe-se! Nesta plataforma os assuntos relacionados à Marca da Besta são proibidos. Assista no Rumble os seguintes videos para ter maiores informações sobre o assunto.
PHARMAKÉIA - Por onde viria o engano mundial, segundo o Apocalipse.
PHARMAKÉIA - MERCADORES DE ALMAS HUMANAS - https://rumble.com/v2nz9rk-pharmekeia-mercadores-de-almas-humanas-segmento-01.html
PHARMAKÉIA - O TRONO DE SATANÁS - https://rumble.com/v2nzd0k-pharmakeia-o-trono-de-satans-segmento-02.html
"Os Híbridos de Satanás"
Parte 01: https://rumble.com/v2nzime-os-hbridos-de-satans-parte-01-transhumanismo.html
Parte 02: https://rumble.com/v2nzkmc-os-hbridos-de-satans-parte-02-a-tripla-hlice-do-dna.html
Parte 03: https://rumble.com/v2nzmqm-os-hbridos-de-satans-parte-03-grafeno-e-blackgoo.html
Visite o site oficial - https://www.jesusesanto.com
