SALMO 91 (Psalm 91) por Victory Boyd - Legendado
JESUS é Santo
Video original - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ma_SMyiEApc Letra nesse link - https://gospeljingle.com/african-music/victory-boyd-psalm-91/ Há uma guerra sendo travada por sua alma. Informe-se! Nesta plataforma os assuntos relacionados à Marca da Besta são proibidos. Assista no Rumble os seguintes videos para ter maiores informações sobre o assunto. PHARMAKÉIA - Por onde viria o engano mundial, segundo o Apocalipse. PHARMAKÉIA - MERCADORES DE ALMAS HUMANAS - https://rumble.com/v2nz9rk-pharmekeia-mercadores-de-almas-humanas-segmento-01.html PHARMAKÉIA - O TRONO DE SATANÁS - https://rumble.com/v2nzd0k-pharmakeia-o-trono-de-satans-segmento-02.html "Os Híbridos de Satanás" Parte 01: https://rumble.com/v2nzime-os-hbridos-de-satans-parte-01-transhumanismo.html Parte 02: https://rumble.com/v2nzkmc-os-hbridos-de-satans-parte-02-a-tripla-hlice-do-dna.html Parte 03: https://rumble.com/v2nzmqm-os-hbridos-de-satans-parte-03-grafeno-e-blackgoo.html Visite o site oficial - https://www.jesusesanto.com

Keywords
jesuscanallouvorsantosalmo 91

