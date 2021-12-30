© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report B 12. 29. 21.
Follow
0
Share
Report
180 views • December 30, 2021
Ep. 2664b - The Pandemic Is Fake, The War Is Real, The Stage Has Been Set, Panic
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
😍 Get 51% Off ➡️ Here http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS]/Big Pharma are now panicking. The people are now waking up and they are starting to understand that the PCR test is flawed and cannot tell you if you have covid, flu or the common cold. The push to get everyone vaccinated is now on, if this fails, which it will it is game over for the them. The stage has been set, the [DS] was blindsided and their fake science policies are not making any sense. Panic all over the place and the fake news is now trying to back track. Enjoy the show.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
😍 Get 51% Off ➡️ Here http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS]/Big Pharma are now panicking. The people are now waking up and they are starting to understand that the PCR test is flawed and cannot tell you if you have covid, flu or the common cold. The push to get everyone vaccinated is now on, if this fails, which it will it is game over for the them. The stage has been set, the [DS] was blindsided and their fake science policies are not making any sense. Panic all over the place and the fake news is now trying to back track. Enjoy the show.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.