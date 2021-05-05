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9 SELF TALK HABITS THAT CAN HOLD YOU BACK
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30 views • May 05, 2021
A lot of suffering comes from the way we talk to ourselves - inside our own minds. In this episode we’ll explore the most common types, and simple strategies to turn these habits around.
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TOPICS COVERED:
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03:10 –Proof of how we speak to ourselves in story form most of the time
07:40 – Why you need to overwrite bad self-talk versus trying to delete it
12:10 – The 9 most common types of negative self-talk
27:45 – Why it serves to be gentle and playful while shifting bad habits versus harsh
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LINKS
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ONLINE COURSE The MindStory Neuro-Blueprint Course – Powerful, short daily audios that build good habits of mind over just 66 days.
https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-inner-coach-neuro-blueprint-course/
---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED:
---------------------------------
03:10 –Proof of how we speak to ourselves in story form most of the time
07:40 – Why you need to overwrite bad self-talk versus trying to delete it
12:10 – The 9 most common types of negative self-talk
27:45 – Why it serves to be gentle and playful while shifting bad habits versus harsh
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
ONLINE COURSE The MindStory Neuro-Blueprint Course – Powerful, short daily audios that build good habits of mind over just 66 days.
https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-inner-coach-neuro-blueprint-course/
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