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Pervywood Stephen Colbert JUST RELEASED [World Premier Jan 21 2022] (Exclusive)
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177 views • January 23, 2022
Pervywood Stephen Colbert JUST RELEASED [World Premier Jan 21 2022]
(Exclusive)
Stephen Colbert is a Pedophile. CREEPY AS FUCK!
https://youtu.be/gqeTdxmXM-M
PERVYWOOD: Stephen Colbert https://fb.watch/aIpDXygoD-/
Stephen Colbert The Pizzagate Frazzledrip Connection
https://www.roxytube.com/v/lTYhaf
PERVYWOOD
Our film PERVYWOOD 8 is available for the public on BITCHUTE! Forget YouTube and their vile corrupted agenda. Please disregard the campaign Twitter and Facebook have against Bitchute, as you will see a safety warning. Ignore it as it’s 100% SAFE. Do you think Facebook and Twitter care about your safety? The censorship during the last year has been relentless and will continue to intensify unless things change radically. The war against freedom of speech has cut the promotion of this film short, unfortunately. And so, I personally ask you to share it with as many people as you can. Thank you.
This film is the first collaboration between Total Disclosure and GoodLionTV, but won’t be the last. Pervywood 8 focuses on exposing the murders of Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, Anthony Bourdain, Avicii, and Michael Jackson. These men were not quitters, cowards, or junkies. They acted in good faith, fed up with the blatant pedophilia and sex trafficking prevalent in the film and music industries. The character assassination these men are subjected to by the media, family, and “friends” is disgusting. We hope we can try and clean their names as much as is possible for a third party.
Nick Alvear is a very talented editor and producer, as you can see by this and the rest of his work. When he contacted me to collaborate a few months back, it was a no-brainer. Due to different complications, my project Louder Than Love has been delayed more than once. I fear that it may take longer to complete because of new employment demands, which cost me 60+ hours a week. Please bear with me while I’m able to finish my promised film and in the meanwhile, give Nick’s work a good LOOK! He is the master editor/director of this film, as I simply shared my research and writings.
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheGoodLionPodcast/videos?view=0&;sort=p&flow=grid
Pervywood Documentary - The sick and twisted side of Hollywood being exposed. Those Who Yell The Loudest Have the Most to Hide
https://totaldisclosure.net/pervywood8/
Complete Playlist on Roxytube
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pervywood-documentary-those-who-yell-the-loudest-have-the-most-to-hide_oEFynDBD2y931Nf.html/list/cJ47faf6rAtCAhy
Complete Playlist on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/xB8Y7CxgUjqu/
Pervywood Alec Baldwin
https://youtu.be/bACoYyDj1Q4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VRY1Ys48GFZL/
Pervywood 1 Those Who Yell The Loudest Have the Most to Hide
https://youtu.be/69zp9_a5CKQ
https://www.roxytube.com/v/g7oCb6
Pervywood 2 STRANGE DARK SECRETS
https://www.roxytube.com/v/CzDZXa
https://youtu.be/3jeoWG-VPwY
PERVYWOOD 3 Pawns of the Elite
https://youtu.be/dcjw1adDa2o
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Z2K6UX
Pervywood 4 Documentary - Washington DC Deep-State Swamp
https://youtu.be/OEzSPkQub34
https://www.roxytube.com/v/zjcfal
Pervywood 5 The Pedo Punisher
https://youtu.be/lhAc-rPY300
https://www.roxytube.com/v/cLytyq
Pervywood 6: Royal Flush - Aug 29, 2020
https://youtu.be/qNu9i6ausIw
https://www.bitchute.com/video/olsnBrC1eWhi/
PERVYWOOD 7: Disney's Demons - Sep 22, 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CA4nMPjObcef/
https://youtu.be/Osso2nATCPA
Pervywood 8: Hall of Fate
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TSnPCCqOiRZh/
https://www.goodlion.tv/#
Pervywood 8 Total Disclosure https://www.bitchute.com/video/DgRkAQ0lT0p4/
https://youtu.be/vko_cbly0no
PERVYWOOD 9 VOL. 1THE NEW WORLD ORDER
https://www.roxytube.com/v/kL1Hkl
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9KWQWg1LA0qA/
PERVYWOOD 9 VOL. 1I House of Frauds
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3q1enL6vceVf/
https://youtu.be/U3tnO-SL-m4
Good Lion TV
https://www.goodlion.tv/#
Good Lion TV: Youtube
(Exclusive)
Stephen Colbert is a Pedophile. CREEPY AS FUCK!
https://youtu.be/gqeTdxmXM-M
PERVYWOOD: Stephen Colbert https://fb.watch/aIpDXygoD-/
Stephen Colbert The Pizzagate Frazzledrip Connection
https://www.roxytube.com/v/lTYhaf
PERVYWOOD
Our film PERVYWOOD 8 is available for the public on BITCHUTE! Forget YouTube and their vile corrupted agenda. Please disregard the campaign Twitter and Facebook have against Bitchute, as you will see a safety warning. Ignore it as it’s 100% SAFE. Do you think Facebook and Twitter care about your safety? The censorship during the last year has been relentless and will continue to intensify unless things change radically. The war against freedom of speech has cut the promotion of this film short, unfortunately. And so, I personally ask you to share it with as many people as you can. Thank you.
This film is the first collaboration between Total Disclosure and GoodLionTV, but won’t be the last. Pervywood 8 focuses on exposing the murders of Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, Anthony Bourdain, Avicii, and Michael Jackson. These men were not quitters, cowards, or junkies. They acted in good faith, fed up with the blatant pedophilia and sex trafficking prevalent in the film and music industries. The character assassination these men are subjected to by the media, family, and “friends” is disgusting. We hope we can try and clean their names as much as is possible for a third party.
Nick Alvear is a very talented editor and producer, as you can see by this and the rest of his work. When he contacted me to collaborate a few months back, it was a no-brainer. Due to different complications, my project Louder Than Love has been delayed more than once. I fear that it may take longer to complete because of new employment demands, which cost me 60+ hours a week. Please bear with me while I’m able to finish my promised film and in the meanwhile, give Nick’s work a good LOOK! He is the master editor/director of this film, as I simply shared my research and writings.
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheGoodLionPodcast/videos?view=0&;sort=p&flow=grid
Pervywood Documentary - The sick and twisted side of Hollywood being exposed. Those Who Yell The Loudest Have the Most to Hide
https://totaldisclosure.net/pervywood8/
Complete Playlist on Roxytube
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pervywood-documentary-those-who-yell-the-loudest-have-the-most-to-hide_oEFynDBD2y931Nf.html/list/cJ47faf6rAtCAhy
Complete Playlist on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/xB8Y7CxgUjqu/
Pervywood Alec Baldwin
https://youtu.be/bACoYyDj1Q4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VRY1Ys48GFZL/
Pervywood 1 Those Who Yell The Loudest Have the Most to Hide
https://youtu.be/69zp9_a5CKQ
https://www.roxytube.com/v/g7oCb6
Pervywood 2 STRANGE DARK SECRETS
https://www.roxytube.com/v/CzDZXa
https://youtu.be/3jeoWG-VPwY
PERVYWOOD 3 Pawns of the Elite
https://youtu.be/dcjw1adDa2o
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Z2K6UX
Pervywood 4 Documentary - Washington DC Deep-State Swamp
https://youtu.be/OEzSPkQub34
https://www.roxytube.com/v/zjcfal
Pervywood 5 The Pedo Punisher
https://youtu.be/lhAc-rPY300
https://www.roxytube.com/v/cLytyq
Pervywood 6: Royal Flush - Aug 29, 2020
https://youtu.be/qNu9i6ausIw
https://www.bitchute.com/video/olsnBrC1eWhi/
PERVYWOOD 7: Disney's Demons - Sep 22, 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CA4nMPjObcef/
https://youtu.be/Osso2nATCPA
Pervywood 8: Hall of Fate
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TSnPCCqOiRZh/
https://www.goodlion.tv/#
Pervywood 8 Total Disclosure https://www.bitchute.com/video/DgRkAQ0lT0p4/
https://youtu.be/vko_cbly0no
PERVYWOOD 9 VOL. 1THE NEW WORLD ORDER
https://www.roxytube.com/v/kL1Hkl
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9KWQWg1LA0qA/
PERVYWOOD 9 VOL. 1I House of Frauds
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3q1enL6vceVf/
https://youtu.be/U3tnO-SL-m4
Good Lion TV
https://www.goodlion.tv/#
Good Lion TV: Youtube
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