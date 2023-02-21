Create New Account
Flat Earth & the Mountain of God in the North
Fire & Grace Church
Published Tuesday |

October 22nd, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle starts a new series on the mountain of God in the sides of the North and what is under the Earth. Mysteries that have been hidden from us are being revealed just as Jesus said. One truth/revelation builds upon another to give us understanding and to strengthen our faith in God and His Bible.

Keywords
bibleflat earthdean odlebiblical cosmology

