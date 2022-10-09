The Book Of Giants

Jim Crenshaw





October 8, 2022





The Bible tells us the Giants are real and they will come again. This can’t be acknowledged by secular society as they’d have to rewrite every historical and scientific texts, which they’re loath to do. Also it would give credence to the Bible. The Book of Enoch, The Holy Bible and several other researchers as well as Mudfossil University's evidence and many archaeological sights all prove that giants and the Nephilim were tremendous creatures who had a worldwide advanced ancient culture.





All archaeologists will tell you that human civilization springs from the earth fully formed, with weapons and laws and cities. The rule in archaeology is the deeper one digs, the more quality the building structure, and the more advanced the concepts. We have had advanced technology from the beginning of human existence. This was the knowledge that was passed from the Fallen Angels to the Nephilim, the giants and all ancient human cultures. Which is why all ancient cultures have those correlated traits in their histories.

Source: Flat Water FE on YouTube and Fearless Nation on bitchute





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/WsOfmuKPK1md/



