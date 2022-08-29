Pentagon’s new deal more weapons to be produced for Ukraine by 2024

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RT
August 28, 2022
While some Western countries call for peace, the Pentagon has signed a $182-million deal with an American arms manufacturer to produce advanced surface-to-air missile systems for the Ukrainian military by late 2024. Meanwhile, Moscow has repeatedly condemned Washington's supply of weapons, claiming it deliberately prolongs the conflict and may lead to a direct Russia-NATO confrontation.
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