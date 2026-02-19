Russia Ditches BRICS

Just like that, BRICS is over as Russia crawls to President Trump begging to rejoin the U.S. dollar.

3 years ago, the China-backed BRICS currency was supposed to crush the $ by backing it with gold.

2 years ago, that collapsed into a clown car where BRICS would instead be a goofy basket of currencies with a hypothetical gold kicker you can’t actually redeem.

That was the beginning of the end for BRICS — and now Russia finished it off.

The $ is not out of the woods because the threat is not BRICS; it is gold.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (19 February 2026)

https://youtu.be/HXAH9tGlyPc