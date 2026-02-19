Russia Ditches BRICS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just like that, BRICS is over as Russia crawls to President Trump begging to rejoin the U.S. dollar.
3 years ago, the China-backed BRICS currency was supposed to crush the $ by backing it with gold.
2 years ago, that collapsed into a clown car where BRICS would instead be a goofy basket of currencies with a hypothetical gold kicker you can’t actually redeem.
That was the beginning of the end for BRICS — and now Russia finished it off.
The $ is not out of the woods because the threat is not BRICS; it is gold.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (19 February 2026)