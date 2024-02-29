Create New Account
Kremlin warns of war with NATO if European members send troops to Ukraine
Published a day ago

New York Post | The Kremlin warned that a conflict would erupt between Russia and NATO if its European members send troops to fight in Ukraine — just a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said deploying soldiers was not off the table. NY Post reporter Ronny Reyes shares this story.


“The very fact of discussing the possibility of sending certain contingents to Ukraine from NATO countries is a very important new element,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.


“In that case, we would need to talk not about the probability, but about the inevitability (of a direct conflict),” he added.


Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/02/27/world-n...


#russia #nato #europe #ukraine

