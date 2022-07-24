Turning a 1/2 Acre Home In The Heart of Phoenix Into A Thriving Urban Farm [Full Video]

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Jul 23, 2022 🗣 What can you do on a half acre of land? Let me show you, because that's all I have at my Urban Farm in Phoenix. My goal initially was to create enough food to feed 20 people, but that expanded! Now, I think that I could easily create enough food to feed, maybe at least a hundred people, all on a 1/2 acre of land, right in the middle of the city. If you'd like to be as self-sufficient and independent as possible with regard to Wealth Preservation, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Community and Shelter. Then you've come to the right place. Please remember that my "Step-1" was Wealth Preservation, because it's a lot harder to develop the rest of these pieces if your money disintegrates with hyperinflation. To learn the strategy I employed first, click the link here to Schedule a Call: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/bgs?utm_content=BGS4092022&month=2022-07

__________ 📞 Or if it’s more urgent, you may call direct: 866-393-1002 🔴 To Receive New Tips and Updated Information Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🔗 To see Lynette's slides and links from this video: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/ 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Creating A Food Forest Around My Home 8:24 Raising and Caring for Farm Animals 13:28 Converting Swimming Pools Into Ponds For Rainwater Harvesting 18:59 It’s Time to Prepare and Create A Strategy! 🌱 For More Blogs and Information: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/urban... ⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang on Socials for More Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨BEWARE OF SCAMMERS🚨 Some accounts may be impersonating BGS and ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. Beyond Gold & Silver and ITM Trading are our only YouTube channels. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. They are not financial planners, nor do they give general financial consulting. They are economic experts and sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 866-393-1002 If you have questions to submit for our Q&A Video Series, send them to: [email protected] You can also email us at: [email protected] Homepage: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/ Beyond Gold and Silver Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_bgs Beyond Gold & Silver - by ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #UrbanFarm #beforeandafter #prepping