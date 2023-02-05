https://gettr.com/post/p27deou7a2b

2/4/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP’s low-cost spy and suicide balloons have been successfully tested in Syria and Afghanistan for many times; the CCP spies spread across North America and Europe have conducted thorough surveys of the local communities and water supplies, which could become the targets of biochemical weapons released from those balloons. Although the U.S. is aware of such, it is too bureaucratic to take any actions

2/4/2023 文贵直播：中共的低成本间谍气球和自杀式气球，已在叙利亚阿富汗多次试验且成功；中共遍布北美欧洲的间谍早就对当地人群和水文等生化武器投放目标进行过勘探；美国不是不知道，是太官僚

