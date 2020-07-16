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"The only plague around is a plague of corruption" - Vernon Coleman calling out the NWO Talmudic orchestrated Plandemic
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177 views • July 16, 2020
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Vernon Coleman calling out the NWO Talmudic orchestrated Plandemic
More here: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/528-surrey-a-e-consultant-spills-the-beans-on-gov-id-1984
Vernon Coleman calling out the NWO Talmudic orchestrated Plandemic
More here: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/528-surrey-a-e-consultant-spills-the-beans-on-gov-id-1984
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