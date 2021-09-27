© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kary Mullis, de PCR en de Bedrieger die Het "Saboteerde"
Follow
0
Share
Report
46 views • September 27, 2021
Kary Mullis, de PCR en de Bedrieger die Het "Saboteerde"
De Nobelprijswinnaar en doctor in de biochemie, Kary Mullis, heeft, hoewel hij dood is, veel te zeggen over de realiteit van onze tijd. De man achter de grootste uitvinding in de geschiedenis en de bedrieger die het saboteerde.
Kary Mullis, The PCR, and the Imposter Who "Stole" It
DESCRIPTION: The Nobel Prize winner and doctor in biochemistry, Kary Mullis, although he is dead, has a lot to say about the reality of our time. The man behind the greatest invention in history and the impostor who sabotaged it.
Bezoek onze website om deze video in verschillende talen en voor meer inhoud te bekijken:
https://www.cristoverdad.com/nl/kary-mullis-la-pcr-y-el-impostor-que-la-saboteo/
To watch this video in more languages and for more contet, please visit our website:
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/kary-mullis-la-pcr-y-el-impostor-que-la-saboteo/
De Nobelprijswinnaar en doctor in de biochemie, Kary Mullis, heeft, hoewel hij dood is, veel te zeggen over de realiteit van onze tijd. De man achter de grootste uitvinding in de geschiedenis en de bedrieger die het saboteerde.
Kary Mullis, The PCR, and the Imposter Who "Stole" It
DESCRIPTION: The Nobel Prize winner and doctor in biochemistry, Kary Mullis, although he is dead, has a lot to say about the reality of our time. The man behind the greatest invention in history and the impostor who sabotaged it.
Bezoek onze website om deze video in verschillende talen en voor meer inhoud te bekijken:
https://www.cristoverdad.com/nl/kary-mullis-la-pcr-y-el-impostor-que-la-saboteo/
To watch this video in more languages and for more contet, please visit our website:
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/kary-mullis-la-pcr-y-el-impostor-que-la-saboteo/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.