US Military News
Mar 13, 2024
In a dramatic and unprecedented development, Russia has faced a devastating setback in its military campaign, experiencing staggering losses of troops and equipment in a single day.
The loss of a record number of troops and equipment in a single day marks a turning point in the conflict, highlighting the challenges and complexities of modern warfare.
On March 5th, Russia suffered a notable troop loss of 1,250, pushing the total casualties over the two years of the war to an alarming 420,270. The equipment losses are equally staggering, including 21 tanks, 40 armored fighting vehicles, 50 artillery systems, and one Multiple Launch Rocket System.
