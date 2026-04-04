2026-4-4 if you don't know, watch, listen, consider





[Verse 1: Chance Peña & Hayd]

I've been thinking about what I believe in

Drownin', I'm tryna swim but the ship is sinkin'

Oh, please, pull me out of the waves

I've been lookin' for something to stop the bleeding

But nothing could fill the void, I'm still missing pieces

Help me, tell me I'll be okay





[Chorus: Chance Peña & Hayd]

How long? How long 'til I'm out of this place?

How low? How low can I bend 'til I break?

All I know is I can't carry this no more

So, how long? How low?





[Verse 2: Chance Peña & Hayd]

I've been thinking about just up and leaving

Can't seem to open the door 'cause my nerve is fleetin'

Barely carrying my hollow state

Grasping at memories from when I was younger

Feels like I'm someone elsе, and it makes me wonder

Havе I been like this all my life?





[Chorus: Chance Peña & Hayd]

How long? How long 'til I'm out of this place?

How low? How low can I bend 'til I break?

All I know is I can't carry this no more

So, how long? How low?

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[Instrumental Interlude]





[Bridge: Chance Peña & Hayd]

Nowhere to reach out, nowhere to run now

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

I'm feeling run down, nowhere to run now

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Nowhere to reach out, nowhere to run now

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

I'm feeling run down, nowhere to run now

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh





[Chorus: Chance Peña & Hayd, Hayd & Chance Peña]

How long? How long 'til I'm out of this place?

How low? How low can I bend 'til I break?

All I know is I can't carry this no more

So, how long? How low?





*****************************************************





The Lord is the only thing that will complete you.

The reason why its hard, and you don't fit in...

is because, you were never made to.





The hard...the hard is what brings you to notice Him.

It has a purpose.

HE will lead you up out of that place...egypt...the spiritual land of oppression and bondage.

HE speaks of a promised land...an heavenly kingdom, the kingdom of God...a place where HE wipes away every tear, forgives you, heals you, gives you a new heart, and comes to dwell within you giving you a portion of His own spirit...







