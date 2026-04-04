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2026-4-4 if you don't know, watch, listen, consider
[Verse 1: Chance Peña & Hayd]
I've been thinking about what I believe in
Drownin', I'm tryna swim but the ship is sinkin'
Oh, please, pull me out of the waves
I've been lookin' for something to stop the bleeding
But nothing could fill the void, I'm still missing pieces
Help me, tell me I'll be okay
[Chorus: Chance Peña & Hayd]
How long? How long 'til I'm out of this place?
How low? How low can I bend 'til I break?
All I know is I can't carry this no more
So, how long? How low?
[Verse 2: Chance Peña & Hayd]
I've been thinking about just up and leaving
Can't seem to open the door 'cause my nerve is fleetin'
Barely carrying my hollow state
Grasping at memories from when I was younger
Feels like I'm someone elsе, and it makes me wonder
Havе I been like this all my life?
[Chorus: Chance Peña & Hayd]
How long? How long 'til I'm out of this place?
How low? How low can I bend 'til I break?
All I know is I can't carry this no more
So, how long? How low?
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[Instrumental Interlude]
[Bridge: Chance Peña & Hayd]
Nowhere to reach out, nowhere to run now
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
I'm feeling run down, nowhere to run now
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Nowhere to reach out, nowhere to run now
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
I'm feeling run down, nowhere to run now
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
[Chorus: Chance Peña & Hayd, Hayd & Chance Peña]
How long? How long 'til I'm out of this place?
How low? How low can I bend 'til I break?
All I know is I can't carry this no more
So, how long? How low?
*****************************************************
The Lord is the only thing that will complete you.
The reason why its hard, and you don't fit in...
is because, you were never made to.
The hard...the hard is what brings you to notice Him.
It has a purpose.
HE will lead you up out of that place...egypt...the spiritual land of oppression and bondage.
HE speaks of a promised land...an heavenly kingdom, the kingdom of God...a place where HE wipes away every tear, forgives you, heals you, gives you a new heart, and comes to dwell within you giving you a portion of His own spirit...