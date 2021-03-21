2013 Rockefeller Paper Predicted Isolation, the Death of Physical Interaction & Global Health Police

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In a section of the report that detailed what the participants were relatively certain of, there is a description of life that has many similarities to what has transpired in response to Covid, including isolation and an increasingly virtual life:
“The abundance of data, digitally tracking and linking people may mean the ‘death of privacy’ and may replace physical interaction with transient, virtual connection, generating isolation and raising questions of how values are shaped in virtual networks… Education will undergo major transformation due to convergence of insights from cognitive psychology and new online tools (chunking, crowdsourcing, chatrooms, mass open online courses) creating learning spaces in the ‘many to many’ forms of peer to peer learning, outside formal classrooms” (p.8).
The report then moves on to hypothesize on four different scenarios that could take place in the future, under a section, titled: Waking Up in 2050. In Scenario 1, The Scramble for Health Resources, there is a dystopian depiction of what life may be like in January, 2050:
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Sources:
Dreaming the Future of Health for the Next 100 Years, White paper from the Global Health Summit, Beijing, China, January 26-27 2013 1b8843cc-0d4c-4d5e-bf35-4c7b2fbbb63d-the.pdf (rockefellerfoundation.org)
James Gallagher (15 July, 2020) Fertility rate: 'Jaw-dropping' global crash in children being born, BBC News https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-534...
Hagai Levine, Niels Jørgensen, Anderson Martino-Andrade, Jaime Mendiola, Dan Weksler-Derri, Irina Mindlis, Rachel Pinotti, Shanna H Swan, Temporal trends in sperm count: a systematic review and meta-regression analysis, Human Reproduction Update, Volume 23, Issue 6, November-December 2017, Pages 646–659 Temporal trends in sperm count: a systematic review and meta-regression analysis | Human Reproduction Update | Oxford Academic (oup.com)
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMmOnd2FHbU
Insight History