THE GREAT CULLING IS RAMPING UP

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Victurus Libertas
VLTV
We were warned in early 2020 that 12 months to 24 months the JAB would start taking it's lethal toll on millions of people. We are started to seeing that happen. No time in my life have I personally known this many people to die in such a small time frame. Most have one thing in common and I think you know what that is...
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Who is going to be held accountable for this genocide?