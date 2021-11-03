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Kanye West's Satanlc Halloween Black Mass.... [02.11.2021]
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103 views • November 03, 2021
'There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!'
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.
33,187 Views premiered Nov 2, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
116K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9SRygdo0ogE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.
33,187 Views premiered Nov 2, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
116K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9SRygdo0ogE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
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