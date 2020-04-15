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The Great Deception - 2016 - The Pill
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5 views • April 15, 2020
This is an introductory clip to a two hour long documentary but as brighteon does not permit files over 4GB it's impossible to upload here as encoding must fall at less than 5 Mbits for a 1080p 2 hour file to drop down to such sizes.
Pardon me brighteon, but i ain't the "stick a camera on my face for two hours" type.
Quality matters!
You can watch it here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6nltYjz-Hc (full quality, must be signed in to view, as youtube age-restricts it under no legal basis)
and here https://www.bitchute.com/video/lkZJGDYUhQey/
Pardon me brighteon, but i ain't the "stick a camera on my face for two hours" type.
Quality matters!
You can watch it here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6nltYjz-Hc (full quality, must be signed in to view, as youtube age-restricts it under no legal basis)
and here https://www.bitchute.com/video/lkZJGDYUhQey/
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