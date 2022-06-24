She Wants Your Rights GONE | Unrestricted Truths

Supreme Court Upholds the 2nd Amendment against New York’s Unconstitutional Gun Law.





New York Governor Kathy Hochul attempting to pass a gun law limiting the type of people who can conceal carry in the state of New York.





In a 6 -3 decision, the court ruled that the 2nd amendment keeps safe the right for all to conceal carry. This landmark gun rights decision will be used for a lengthy legal period to defend America’s 2nd Amendment rights.

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