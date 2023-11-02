Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bolivia cuts diplomatic ties with Israel
channel image
The Prisoner
8831 Subscribers
Shop now
134 views
Published 19 hours ago

Amid a wave of condemnation of Israeli actions in Gaza, Bolivia has broken diplomatic ties with the Middle East state. We hear from the Bolivian ambassador to the UN, Diego Pary, who says that as a pacifist state, Bolivia cannot maintain diplomatic relations with countries that don't respect human life.

Mirrored - RT

Keywords
israelboliviacut diplomatic ties

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket