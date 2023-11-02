Bolivia cuts diplomatic ties with Israel

Amid a wave of condemnation of Israeli actions in Gaza, Bolivia has broken diplomatic ties with the Middle East state. We hear from the Bolivian ambassador to the UN, Diego Pary, who says that as a pacifist state, Bolivia cannot maintain diplomatic relations with countries that don't respect human life.
