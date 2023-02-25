Get up stand up or get out

I meant apathetic not empathetic lol. Check out Letsbograndon on Brighteon and also Reverend Christine who has great survival tips based on her real life experiences plus she knows how to tell a funny story or two lol. Guys if you have a channel let me know so I can follow back. Let’s get together! Happy Weekend 🙃🌼🙂

P.S it’s always quiet before a storm ⛈️