Banksters Have Shut Them All Down! The Financial Reset Is Happening Right Now!

00:00 They're Coming after YOU!

00:43 They're Shutting Down Gold and Silver Dealers

07:41 Banks resetting clientele

09:26 Cancel culture is the great reset

10:31 Financial reset

11:05 I'm taking your wallet

11:43 Interested in a free seminar on decentralization?

12:39 Decentralization of our life

14:18 Birds of a Feather...

16:22 Escaping N. America!

