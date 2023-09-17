Banksters Have Shut Them All Down! The Financial Reset Is Happening Right Now!
00:00 They're Coming after YOU!
00:43 They're Shutting Down Gold and Silver Dealers
07:41 Banks resetting clientele
09:26 Cancel culture is the great reset
10:31 Financial reset
11:05 I'm taking your wallet
11:43 Interested in a free seminar on decentralization?
12:39 Decentralization of our life
14:18 Birds of a Feather...
16:22 Escaping N. America!
