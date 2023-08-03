Create New Account
Rejecting Critical Race Theory - Nancy Randolph - Freedom Alive® Ep52
Liberty Counsel
Our children are force-fed lies in government schools, and are being taught to hate America through the warped lens of Critical Race Theory. Meet one teacher fighting back with the truth, to set the record straight and save our country's future!

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

