Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 12 | What on Earth?

This episode goes out to the one who nurtures us, pushes her needs aside, has been disrespected over and over again and has been putting up with our crap for far too long...Mother Earth. This is our dedication to you!
Join the Sovereign Sisters as we discuss the literal Ins and Outs of the Earth. Is Earth Hollow? Is it Flat? Is it a Spinning Ball? What's up with that Ice Wall? What's up with the Schumann Resonance?
