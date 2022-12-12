WHAT ARE THE LAST DAYS OR THE END TIMES? WHY WILL THE SUN TURN BLACK AND THE MOON RED IN 40 YEARS?

I DO NOT BELONG TO ANY RELIGIONS OF MEN, I AM A WATCHMAN FOR THE ONE TRUE FAITH FROM GOD CHRISTIANITY. PROPHECIES FROM GOD ARE NOT OF PRIVATE, OR DENOMINATIONAL INTERPRETATION AND IS WHY THOSE IN THE RELIGIONS OF MEN CANNOT TELL YOU WHAT THE LAST DAYS ARE. HERE IS THE SUPERNATURAL OBJECTIVE TRUTH ABOUT THE LAST DAYS OR THE END TIMES!

The Bible is about the over 6,000-year Kingdom of Satan versus the 1,000-year Kingdom of God. For over 6,000 years Satan was allowed to rule over the world by lying to men saying they could be like God and give to the world bibles and religions. The insanity that men can be like God is the cause of human suffering even the murder of the Son of God Gen. 2:17-4:12; Rom. 5:12-21; 1 Cor. 2:6-11.

The Kingdom of God that first came in 70 AD with the Perfect Law of Liberty Judas 3 was divided into two ages Eph. 2:7 by the Babylon/Rome apostasy/bibles of men back into the kingdoms of men or Satan's kingdoms Dan. 2:44; 2 Thess. 2:3; Rev. 18:4; 2 Pet. 3:8. The two ages of Christianity was foreshadowed by the second temple built in 531 BC. Because of free moral agency men had to patiently suffer in ignorance while in the Kingdom of Satan, so that we might learn the cost of sin without paying the full price Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30 until the second coming of the Lord, or the second age of the Kingdom Job; James 5:7-11.

The last days or the end times are the 40-43 years when the Kingdom of Satan and the perfect preaching of Supernatural objective truth by Christ both are on this world Rev. 5:1ff. Heb. 1:2; Micah 7:15 and there is spiritual warfare. The last days are the last days of the kingdom of Satan. The 40-year war ends on the Lord's day, Sabbath, the day of Judgement which are to men the second 750 years of the age of the Kingdom 2 Pet. 3:8. All those who do not repent of the ways of men Rev. 18:4 will be burned up by the destroyer, 1 Cor. 10:10, space weather that we can observe getting closer and closer over the next 40 years Heb. 10:25.

Isaiah 55:9; Eph. 3:20 Men cannot stand up against God or guide our paths Jer. 10:23, so that spiritual warfare is possible men modern man had to be in great ignorance and believe the insanity that we could be like God for the past 1680 years.

IF YOU WANT BE INVOLVED IN THE LIMITED COMMISSION. SUBSCRIBE TO "SUBSTACK" UNDER "THE WATCHMAN'S NEWSLETTER"

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan to purchase the Perfect Law of Liberty, in part.

IF YOU WANT TO TALK, SUPPORT, HELP, OR ADVERTISE TO HELP SUPPORT OR START A RADIO PROGRAM FOR ONE FAITH FROM GOD CHRISTIANITY CALL OR EMAIL AND LEAVE A PHONE NUMBER @[email protected]

https://zeno.fm/radio/one-true-faith-radio-xkxq/

806-416-0747