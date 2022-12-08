Create New Account
Tips for soldering electronic components
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
Published 14 hours ago |

Our technicians practice their soldering skills on a soldering practice board every day. During the welding process, the heat gun will blow out high-temperature wind, so be sure not to let your skin get close to the air outlet of the heat gun to avoid being burned.Tools used in this video:

1. Hash board chip flux paste: https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1765

2. Stainless Steel Tweezers Kit for IC Repair: https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1668

3. ANLIXIN-862D desoldering station: https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=125

4. Circuit board cleaning solution: https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1782

5. Tin paste: https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1821

