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TRUMP RE-ELECTED 2020 BASED ON VOTES COUNTED NOVEMBER 3, 2020 [ Steve Bannon "Donald Trump Won the Election" - FOX NEWS STEVE BANNON ] NOW PATRIOTS - WE GO TO WAR AGAINST THE COMMUNISTS
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56 views • November 07, 2020
https://winstonchurchill.org/resources/speeches/1940-the-finest-hour/
We have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind. We have before us many, many long months of struggle and of suffering. You ask, what is our policy? I can say: It is to wage war, by sea, land and air, with all our might and with all the strength that God can give us; to wage war against a monstrous tyranny, never surpassed in the dark, lamentable catalogue of human crime. That is our policy. You ask, what is our aim? I can answer in one word: It is victory, victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror, victory, however long and hard the road may be; for without victory, there is no survival.
BIDEN WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT
JAMAICAN - INDIAN NATIONAL ( NEITHER PARENT U.S. CITIZEN WHEN HARRIS WAS BORN ) ANCHOR BABY WILL BE PRESIDENT
AS MUCH AS AUSTRALIANS RELISH THE CHANCE TO ABANDON THEIR COUNTRY TO HAVE A GO AT TRYING TO BE UNITED STATES PRESIDENT - YOU MUST HAVE ONE PARENT A U.S. CITIZEN TO BE ELIGIBLE.
HARRIS IS INELIGIBLE AND WILL ALWAYS BE INELIGIBLE
THE SENATE CERTIFIES THE ELECTION AND THERE ARE MANY FRAUD CASES GOING TO MULTIPLE STATE AND FEDERAL COURTS
AND THERE WILL BE MANY CRIMINALS GOING TO JAIL. WE'LL POINT THEM OUT FOR YOU AUSSIES.
KEEP FABRICATING STORYBOOKS FOR YOUR CHILDREN THERE.
BIDEN BEING PRESIDENT WILL ALWAYS BE A FAIRY TALE
We have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind. We have before us many, many long months of struggle and of suffering. You ask, what is our policy? I can say: It is to wage war, by sea, land and air, with all our might and with all the strength that God can give us; to wage war against a monstrous tyranny, never surpassed in the dark, lamentable catalogue of human crime. That is our policy. You ask, what is our aim? I can answer in one word: It is victory, victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror, victory, however long and hard the road may be; for without victory, there is no survival.
BIDEN WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT
JAMAICAN - INDIAN NATIONAL ( NEITHER PARENT U.S. CITIZEN WHEN HARRIS WAS BORN ) ANCHOR BABY WILL BE PRESIDENT
AS MUCH AS AUSTRALIANS RELISH THE CHANCE TO ABANDON THEIR COUNTRY TO HAVE A GO AT TRYING TO BE UNITED STATES PRESIDENT - YOU MUST HAVE ONE PARENT A U.S. CITIZEN TO BE ELIGIBLE.
HARRIS IS INELIGIBLE AND WILL ALWAYS BE INELIGIBLE
THE SENATE CERTIFIES THE ELECTION AND THERE ARE MANY FRAUD CASES GOING TO MULTIPLE STATE AND FEDERAL COURTS
AND THERE WILL BE MANY CRIMINALS GOING TO JAIL. WE'LL POINT THEM OUT FOR YOU AUSSIES.
KEEP FABRICATING STORYBOOKS FOR YOUR CHILDREN THERE.
BIDEN BEING PRESIDENT WILL ALWAYS BE A FAIRY TALE
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