Drone footage of Russian African Corps fighters in the Republic of Mali shows how they repelled an attack by JNIM separatist groups linked to the Al-Qaeda alliance, which were defeated as they attempted to seize the Russian African Corps base in Sevare on Sunday. Sevare is a strategic city, home to an important airbase, and known to host not only the Malian Air Force but also Russian forces operating in Mali as well as drones. Based on detailed footage released, it appears the fighting approached the base quite rapidly, where Russian troops eliminated the armed group using 82-mm mortar shells as regional tensions reached a peak. Western mercenaries also participated in these despicable attacks. The African Corps in Sevare reported that JNIM had occupied Sevare for several hours, during which all attacks were successfully repelled, and their escape routes were blocked, neutralizing dozens of the remaining insurgents. Sevare finally calmed down after a brief clash; a report on Monday indicated there were nearly 50 piles of separatist bodies on the road right next to Sevare Air Base, killed in what appeared to be a perfect ambush.

In recent days, a large-scale coordinated offensive by the JNIM separatist group and Tuareg rebels from the Azawad Liberation Front, which began on April 25, has affected the capital Bamako, as well as Kati, Gao, Sevare, Mopti, and Kidal. The Al-Qaeda affiliate, protected by Tuareg rebels, succeeded in seizing strongholds in the predominantly Tuareg town of Kidal, forcing Russian and Malian military units to temporarily retreat to safer lines. Meanwhile French state media is portraying these attacks as a failure for Russia, not to mention Ukrainian media openly cheering in support of Al-Qaeda, suggesting they may not be so different after all. The Malian Air Force and Armed Forces continued intensive attacks on the night of Monday, April 27 through April 28, 2026, against several separatist bases, resulting in the neutralization of a large number of them, including their leaders. The enemy suffered heavy casualties, with over 1,000 confirmed deaths per day by the Malian military.

Currently, the capital city of Bamako has been completely cleared of separatists, as have the surrounding towns, although difficulties and fighting continue in remote areas of Gao and southern Kidal against both separatist factions. Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maïga stated on Tuesday, “The attacks carried out against Bamako and several regional centers were not merely acts of terrorism, but rather an attempt to seize power aimed at destroying institutions and disrupting the transition.” Everything has returned to normal and traffic is flowing again in Malian capital after the military said it had repelled a coordinated attack by armed groups; while security operations continue, the situation remains calm, military added. The attackers were unable to breach the defenses of Malian capital. They suffered heavy losses, sources in Bamako reported.

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