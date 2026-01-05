BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Venezuelans SHAME "NPC" Protestors! The Truth They Can’t Handle
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
362 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 2 days ago

The script is broken and the NPCs are glitching. 🤖📉


Donald Trump just pulled the plug on the Maduro regime, and the American Left is in a full-blown mourning period for a socialist dictator. While Venezuelans in Florida and Doral are dancing in the streets, "Social Justice Warriors" in Brooklyn are clutching their $100 fleeces and crying about "sovereignty."


In this video, we’re exposing the delusion vs. reality of the Venezuelan liberation. We’re looking at the "NPC Playbook" and why the people who have actually lived through the nightmare are currently schooling the campus radicals who wouldn't last a day in Caracas.


Inside this episode:


The NPC Glitch: Why the "Resistance" is suddenly defending a guy who stole an election by a 70% margin.


The Costanza Principle: How every single "Current Thing" the Left supports is the exact opposite of what actually creates prosperity.


Terror-Tourism: The truth about Hezbollah bases on Margarita Island and the "Amazon Jihad" that finally got the boot.


Real Refugees vs. LARPers: Why actual Venezuelan survivors are getting in the faces of Antifa and the Soros-backed morons.


The End of the "Bolivarian Dream": How the wealthiest country in Latin America became a place where currency is used as toilet paper and zoo animals became dinner.


The dictator’s boot is off the neck, and the "Orange Avenger" just proved that socialism is a one-way ticket to ruin. If the "Wrong-on-Everything" crowd hates this move, you know it’s a massive win for the world.


LIBERTAD IS HERE. THE FREEDOM TRAIN HAS NO BRAKES. 🇺🇸🇻🇪


Keep the conversation going in the comments! Are you seeing these "NPCs" in your city? Tell me your stories of reality meeting delusion below. 👇


Support the channel: ✅ STRATEGICALLY SUBSCRIBE ✅ HIT THE BELL (Don't miss the next firmware update!) ✅ LIKE THIS VIDEO (It triggers the algorithm and the activists!)


#Venezuela #Trump #Maduro #Libertad #NPC #SocialismFails #Trump2024 #Politics #ElonMusk #AntiWoke #VenezuelaLibre #BreakingNews


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️

Keywords
terrorismprotestvenezuelamoneydonald trumpleftistoilnicholas maduroanimalsstolen electionshezbollahzoomargarita islandvenezuela interventionhas blood trainingsand venezuelavenezuelans feelingseating zoo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump threatens tariff hike if India continues to buy Russian oil

Trump threatens tariff hike if India continues to buy Russian oil

Laura Harris
Newborns could be handed digital IDs in major expansion of U.K. government scheme

Newborns could be handed digital IDs in major expansion of U.K. government scheme

Laura Harris
UK implements junk food ad ban while food industry finds ways around new rules

UK implements junk food ad ban while food industry finds ways around new rules

Cassie B.
Israeli officials warn Iran after U.S. operation in Venezuela

Israeli officials warn Iran after U.S. operation in Venezuela

Belle Carter
China&#8217;s social media erupts over Taiwan after Trump&#8217;s Venezuela move

China’s social media erupts over Taiwan after Trump’s Venezuela move

Belle Carter
The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy