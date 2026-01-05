Venezuelans SHAME "NPC" Protestors! The Truth They Can’t Handle

The script is broken and the NPCs are glitching. 🤖📉





Donald Trump just pulled the plug on the Maduro regime, and the American Left is in a full-blown mourning period for a socialist dictator. While Venezuelans in Florida and Doral are dancing in the streets, "Social Justice Warriors" in Brooklyn are clutching their $100 fleeces and crying about "sovereignty."





In this video, we’re exposing the delusion vs. reality of the Venezuelan liberation. We’re looking at the "NPC Playbook" and why the people who have actually lived through the nightmare are currently schooling the campus radicals who wouldn't last a day in Caracas.





Inside this episode:





The NPC Glitch: Why the "Resistance" is suddenly defending a guy who stole an election by a 70% margin.





The Costanza Principle: How every single "Current Thing" the Left supports is the exact opposite of what actually creates prosperity.





Terror-Tourism: The truth about Hezbollah bases on Margarita Island and the "Amazon Jihad" that finally got the boot.





Real Refugees vs. LARPers: Why actual Venezuelan survivors are getting in the faces of Antifa and the Soros-backed morons.





The End of the "Bolivarian Dream": How the wealthiest country in Latin America became a place where currency is used as toilet paper and zoo animals became dinner.





The dictator’s boot is off the neck, and the "Orange Avenger" just proved that socialism is a one-way ticket to ruin. If the "Wrong-on-Everything" crowd hates this move, you know it’s a massive win for the world.





LIBERTAD IS HERE. THE FREEDOM TRAIN HAS NO BRAKES. 🇺🇸🇻🇪





Keep the conversation going in the comments! Are you seeing these "NPCs" in your city? Tell me your stories of reality meeting delusion below. 👇





