Full cancer cure and full explanation of SADS from Covid
Sons of Adam
Published 20 hours ago

at 37 min, youtube sucks the internet into cutting me off.

government in canada stole guns

now geese will cause bird flu

governments killing chickens excessively, healthy birds being culled prematurely (child mutation of animals and prevention of immunologically strong birds)

prevention of bird flu by proper hunting of migratory birds, and end the hog factories. 

bird flu needs a hog intermediate to infect humans significantly

cure to cancer is balance in life and death

Keywords
crazyneverman

