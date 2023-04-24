Full cancer cure and full explanation of SADS from Covid

at 37 min, youtube sucks the internet into cutting me off.
government in canada stole guns
now geese will cause bird flu
governments killing chickens excessively, healthy birds being culled prematurely (child mutation of animals and prevention of immunologically strong birds)
prevention of bird flu by proper hunting of migratory birds, and end the hog factories.
bird flu needs a hog intermediate to infect humans significantly
cure to cancer is balance in life and death
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.