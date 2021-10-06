Navy SEALs Told They’re Undeployable, Take Legal Stand Against Vaccine Mandates

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Navy SEALs have been told by their superiors that they’re undeployable if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine even with a religious or medical exemption. These SEALs, along with other members of the U.S. armed forces, are now looking into a legal case to uphold their rights. To learn more about this, we sat down for an interview with the military lawyer representing them, R. Davis Younts.
We’re being heavily censored by Big Tech. Our solution? Create our own independent platform free of censorship.
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