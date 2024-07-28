PiersCorbyn 26 July at UCLH weekly rally against elderly killing NHS protocols gives key action news: "No self- proclaimed part of a freedom movement that supports suppression and Genocide of others can itself be free."

He urges Support for Palestine with PeaceNowLondon banners 12 noon Russell sq tube sat 27th against Israeli Genocide and it's agents (Tommy Yaxley Moron etc) and says: "We're not going to Trafalgar sq but instead might go to Israeli embassy to say end subversive funding of their tools which con and manipulate the public".

Info Pierscorbyn 07958 713320