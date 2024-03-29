Create New Account
FORBIDDEN TECHNOLOGY 🛸 AND THE SILENCING OF THEIR INVENTORS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 18 hours ago

“Forbidden Technology and The Silencing of their Inventors”


For decades, VfB wondered why we've only kept hearing about unidentified flying craft...and NOT creating our own


I mean, everyone I've ever spoken to has heard of the 1947 crash at Roswell, New Mexico, and they've even heard of Bob Lazar, who's famously known for his work on reverse engineering of said craft...but then, BUPKIS


Unbelievable 🛸


Need I mention Stanley Meyer? 🏎⛽❌💧💀


at the age of 4, VfB realized that the moon landings were fake 🌝 I mean, the first guy there was the cameraman, Ed Palefsky!


Guys - you want spooky? The anagram of the ship's name is, "I'm Vlad" 🌉⛴💥


Now, if you want to go on a journey...


PARALLEL ELECTION CAMPAIGN 🗳 let's ROCHAMBEAU Operation: Trust in the sack

