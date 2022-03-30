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The Mouse targets the young and promotes a hidden in plain sight agenda
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63 views • March 30, 2022
Fake News Disney is the enemy of the nation. They are a leader in the pedo cult that grooms children and promotes radical feminism to babies. America's children are the target.
Throwback KWR content released March 2020.
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/m
Throwback KWR content released March 2020.
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/m
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