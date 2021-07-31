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Rabbit 🐰 Holes ep. 2
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52 views • July 31, 2021
Gematria is an alphanumeric code of assigning a numerical value to a name, word or phrase according to its letters. A single word can yield several values depending on the cipher used. Gematria is a Hebrew alphanumeric code or cipher that was probably used in biblical times and was later adopted by other cultures.
More Kabbalah decoding :
https://youtube.com/channel/UC4vuVeLgkkwFqaeWundzFWg
Gematria calculator : www.gematrinator.com
More Kabbalah decoding :
https://youtube.com/channel/UC4vuVeLgkkwFqaeWundzFWg
Gematria calculator : www.gematrinator.com
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