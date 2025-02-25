Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 25, 2025 – The entire OLD WORLD system of government, money and technology is being torn down and replaced in real time

- Breakaway Civilization and Global Changes (0:00)

- Transition to Commodity-Backed Currencies (5:10)

- Geopolitical Implications and Technological Advancements (12:01)

- AI and Technological Advancements (19:37)

- Decentralization and Privacy in Cryptocurrencies (45:38)

- Book Reviews and Further Insights (49:50)

- Bitcoin Beach and Nomadic Lifestyle (1:18:52)

- Bitcoin Community in Austin and Texas Blockchain Council (1:23:00)

- Immigration Policy and Vaccine Requirements (1:24:26)

- Bitcoin as Digital Gold and Transactional Cryptocurrency (1:27:39)

- Bitcoin ETF and Counterparty Risk (1:31:22)

- Margin Trading and Market Manipulation (2:00:42)

- Privacy Coins and Future of Privacy Technology (2:01:01)

- AI and Blockchain Integration (2:13:58)

- Stable Coins and Central Bank Digital Currencies (2:29:33)

- Future of Bitcoin and Crypto Adoption (2:34:22)

- Coinbase Interview and Decentralized Trading (2:34:38)

- Government Spending Transparency and Blockchain Use Cases (2:35:45)

- Bit Gov and Dogecoin's Rapid Growth (2:39:14)

- Independent Media and Blockchain's Future (2:41:24)

- Investing in Bitcoin and Blockchain's Impact on Industries (2:44:12)

- AI and Crypto Education (2:45:57)

- After Party Discussion and Future Plans (2:48:03)

- Prompt Engineering and AI Tools (2:55:09)

- Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations and Financial Freedom (3:02:39)

- Final Thoughts and Future Prospects (3:05:26)





