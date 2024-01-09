Culture War | Train Our Kids to Stand up to Tyranny | Guest: Human Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas | “Just Stand Up” - Part Two | “What am I Giving to the Fight Today?”

Moms on a Mission welcomes back to the show author and Human Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas for Part 2 of her inspiring and funny book, “Just Stand Up”. She tells us all about her efforts fighting sex trafficking in Asia and how even though she felt ill equipped, she jumped in anyway. She talks about how as parents, the best thing we can do is to take our kids to the places we think we shouldn’t. She concludes with talking about standing up and it doesn’t get easier the longer you wait, it gets harder. Leigh says to stand up ALL the time for what is right because it will be helpful when a “Hitler” comes to town or when today comes to town. She has a new podcast she is starting called, “Freedom and Fire” and will be launched soon. Go to: https://leighdundas.com/ to sign up to be notified when it is released.





Links:

https://leighdundas.com/





https://freedomfighternation.org/









[email protected]





www.momsonamission.net




