The Shadow Work They Don't Teach | Colin E. Davis | EP 1
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The AnswerCheckmark Icon
228 followers
8 views • 1 day ago

Join Colin E. Davis, Stephanie MoDavis, Scott Gordon, Leslie Powers & Cory Endrulat as we delve into the shadow work they don't teach, to better your own health and well-being.


Colin E. Davis (b. 1969) and Melissa Mari (1962-2025) are the founders of Shadow Tech Alchemy and the authors of Shadow Tech - Cracking the Codes of Personal and Collective Darkness (2015). Besides their life-long interest in metaphysics and spirituality, they are professional musicians. Colin is the founder of the extreme metal band VILE and is a recording and mastering engineer. Melissa was also a prolific rock and metal music singer who had been performing since childhood. Besides books, articles, videos and workshops, they offer personal coaching and interviews sharing their style of “red-pilled” psycho-spiritual alchemy with the public.


If you're interested in health, critical thinking about mainstream medicine, and empowering yourself with knowledge, this video is for you!


Sign up for our newsletter and check out our resources:

https://healthrevealed.org


About Health Revealed:

Health Revealed is a collective dedicated to uncovering hidden truths in medicine and healthcare, bringing empowering knowledge to help you take control of your health naturally.


Views expressed are solely those of the guest and for educational/discussion purposes only. Not medical, financial, or legal advice. Consult professionals for health/tech decisions.


#HealthRevealed #shadowwork #innerwork #selfimprovement #personalgrowth #jungianshadow #podcast #selfdevelopment #mindset

healthfreedompsychologyshadow work
