Ex-CIA SPY: Global Crisis, MK-Ultra & Covert Operations ~ ROBERT DAVID STEELE [Age Of Truth TV]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV! Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
ROBERT DAVID STEELE is a former CIA Spy. He worked as a CIA Case Officer with a very fascinating background taking part in secret operations. He is also a former U.S. Marine Corps Deputy Director.
He is an American Author, International Speaker, Political Analyst, Historian, the Chief Counsel and Commissioner for the International Tribunal for Natural Justice and the founder of the Open Source Intelligence Movement.