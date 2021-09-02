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HILLARY CLINTON AT GITMO SPECIAL NEWS UPDATE
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456 views • September 02, 2021
HILLARY CLINTON IS AT GITMO ACCORDING TO SPECIAL NEWS OUTLETS ,PLEASE STAY TUNED IN THIS SPECIAL REPORT.THERE IS GOING TO BE A LOT OF PEOPLE GOING TO THIS PLACE, THATS WHY OBAMA COULD NOT GET IT SHUT DOWN, CAUSE IT IS GOING TO BE FOR THE ELITES STAY TUNED.
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